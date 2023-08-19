This stunning two-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car garage comes with a garage door opener/outside code box, minutes away from Kyle Field, shopping centers, and restaurants. You’ll find tasteful upgrades throughout the home with plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. Privacy BLINDS on all windows, BACK DOOR BLIND INSERT, additional RECESS CAN LIGHTING in the kitchen, and vinyl plank flooring on the first floor. In the gourmet kitchen sure to please with tons of GRANITE COUNTER SPACE, 42" CABINETS, TILE BACKSPLASH, and all STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Retreat to the Owner's Suite featuring double MARBLE BOWLS, a GARDEN TUB and SEPARATE SHOWER, and a SPACIOUS WALK-IN CLOSET. It's hot in here? well, additional cool down with 52' CEILING FANS in each room. Enjoy the outdoors with a SPRINKLER SYSTEM and a COVERED PATIO. Come see what this home has to offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $289,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
When Taylor and Brandon Carlson found out they would be having fraternal triplets, Taylor said she and her husband had very different reactions.
Texas A&M University officials told The Eagle on Friday that Kathleen McElroy’s settlement of $1 million for her botched hiring this summe…
A Northgate bar is at the center of two lawsuits, a police report and three arrest warrants that outline reports of staff assaulting patrons, …
Nancy Currie-Gregg was selected as an astronaut in 1990, one year after former President George H.W. Bush announced on the 20th anniversary of…
While first-year Texas A&M volleyball coach Jamie Morrison was leading the USA women’s under-19 team to a gold medal in the FIVB World Cha…