 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $285,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $285,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $285,000

Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home located on a large cul-de-sac lot in Shirewood subdivision. This home features several updates, paint throughout, vinyl plank flooring, gorgeous granite countertops with subway tile backsplash in the kitchen, painted cabinets, stainless steel appliances, added recess lighting, water heater replaced in 2019 roof replaced in Spring 2021. The living room is accented with a cozy fireplace and built-ins that overlook the sun room. The primary bedroom suite has separate vanities, jetted garden tub with a separate shower and a large walk-in closet. Large size secondary bedrooms with ample storage space throughout. Outside backyard patio with a greenhouse/storage area. Great location, close to park and walking trails and only minutes from Texas A&M University. Call listing agent to schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert