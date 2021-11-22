Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home located on a large cul-de-sac lot in Shirewood subdivision. This home features several updates, paint throughout, vinyl plank flooring, gorgeous granite countertops with subway tile backsplash in the kitchen, painted cabinets, stainless steel appliances, added recess lighting, water heater replaced in 2019 roof replaced in Spring 2021. The living room is accented with a cozy fireplace and built-ins that overlook the sun room. The primary bedroom suite has separate vanities, jetted garden tub with a separate shower and a large walk-in closet. Large size secondary bedrooms with ample storage space throughout. Outside backyard patio with a greenhouse/storage area. Great location, close to park and walking trails and only minutes from Texas A&M University. Call listing agent to schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $285,000
