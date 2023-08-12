Hard to find a builders 4 bedrooms/ 3 full bathrooms floor plan home for 275k! Corner lot close to Texas A&M RELLIS Campus and historic downtown Bryan City Hall restaurants and shopping. The 4th bedroom has its own private bath and could be another 2nd Master, MIL Suite or Game-room. 9’ ceilings with pop ups in the master bedroom and vaulted ceiling’s to 11' in the second MIL and family room. Low E double panes energy efficient windows with an open floor plan with vinyl plank flooring in living areas and carpet in the secondary bedrooms, granite countertops and granite backsplash. Stain grade cabinets throughout with granite. The master bathroom has a large walk-in shower with decorative ceramic tile flooring in all the wet areas features his and hers vanities. Other upgrades include 2” faux wood blinds, a 6’ wooden privacy fence in this awesome home. ***Seller to contribute 5,000 to buyers closing costs. Contact agent for details.