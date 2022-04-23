4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $275,000

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath custom built home located in the desirable Siena Subdivision in Bryan. Built in 2018, the wonderful split floor plan layout is modern and well-lit. This home features a large living room, spacious open concept kitchen with island, tile backsplash, granite countertops, and ample cabinet and counter space with a fabulous pantry! Split plan with a large master bedroom with tile shower and walk in closet, and spacious guest bedrooms with huge closets round out this beauty. Other custom features include solar screens, whole house gutters, fans, pre wired security, dedicated freezer outlet in the garage, and upgraded appliances! The extra large privacy fenced back yard has green space around it and a custom built covered pergola! The extra large driveway is the icing on the cake that wow give you that final wow! This Neighborhood has a pool, park, pond and more! Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and medical! This well maintained home shows exceptionally well, do not wait! Call us today to make this home yours!