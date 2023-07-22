Location! Location! Location! Come check out this incredible brand new 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1-car garage nestled in the heart of Bryan! Beautifully constructed, this home offers an open concept layout with spacious living room, 10ft ceilings, designer fixtures, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, stainless appliances, eating bar, and more. Escape to the primary suite with huge walk-in closet and separate vanities in the bath. Additional features include vinyl plank flooring throughout the common areas, oversized laundry room, ample storage, and more. Conveniently located near Blinn College, St. Josephs medical center, Sue Haswell Park, nearby shopping and restaurants, a quick jaunt to Downtown Bryan, and minutes to Texas A&M University. Ready for late summer/early fall move-in! Whether you're a first-time home buyer, downsizing, or looking for your next rental investment, this home is sure to please, so schedule your appointment today and make it yours!