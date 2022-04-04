4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $269,900

Sought after Siena! Don't miss this beautiful 4 bdrm, 2 bath home nestled on a large lot on the corner . Home features over 1737 sqft with open kitchen, 2 dining, and Living Area. Split bedrooms with new carpet. This home has a large and lovely enclosed back yard with patio. Don't miss your morning walk or evening walk around the park located close by or swimlaps in the community swimming pool 2 houses down the street. Call today for an appointment.