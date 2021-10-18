4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $269,900

Beautiful Brick House in the Brook Hollow neighborhood in Bryan. This well maintained 4 bedroom house has a 5th non conforming bedroom, & 2.5 baths. Large corner lot, with huge shade trees, with a 2 car garage & a separate Storage building. There is a covered front porch & a large covered back patio! New roof this year, well maintained yard, and large fenced backyard, & a huge shed. Home has retro kitchen countertops & baths. Plenty of storage space & a separate non conforming bedroom or study/office area with half bath!!! Relax outback under the covered patio & shade from your trees.