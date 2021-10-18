 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $269,900

Beautiful Brick House in the Brook Hollow neighborhood in Bryan. This well maintained 4 bedroom house has a 5th non conforming bedroom, & 2.5 baths. Large corner lot, with huge shade trees, with a 2 car garage & a separate Storage building. There is a covered front porch & a large covered back patio! New roof this year, well maintained yard, and large fenced backyard, & a huge shed. Home has retro kitchen countertops & baths. Plenty of storage space & a separate non conforming bedroom or study/office area with half bath!!! Relax outback under the covered patio & shade from your trees.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert