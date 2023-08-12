This beautiful and inviting four bedroom two bathroom home in Pleasant Hill has an open three way split floor plan and is very well maintained! The gleaming kitchen boasts granite counter tops with a large island and eating bar, a corner pantry, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included, and is a wonderful place to prepare and share meals. The spacious master bedroom suite has dual sinks set in the granite counter tops, and has frosted upper windows to allow light into the glass walled shower. Bedrooms two and three are nestled in a corner of the house near the second bathroom, which also has a granite counter top. Bedroom four is near the in-house laundry room, which is across from the entrance to the garage. There is luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, with carpet in the bedrooms to add that touch of softness. Outside, you'll find the covered patio, plus the sun shade and planter boxes, paver-stone patio extension and the fire pit, which convey. The big back yard is bordered by the privacy fence and is great for play and pets. The house is about one block from the HOA Community Pool and conveniently located.