4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $264,900

HARD TO FIND NEW BUILDER HOME WITH A 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH FLOOR PLAN. CLOSE TO TAMU, BLINN COLLEGE AND HISTORIC DOWNTOWN BRYAN. The 4th BEDROOM has its own private bath and could be another Master, MIL Suite or Game-room. 10 FOOT CEILINGS, DOUBLE PANE ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS, OPEN CONCEPT WITH Tile KITCHEN BACKS-PLASH WITH GRANITE IN THE KITCHEN AND BATHS, THE MASTER BATH FEATURES A HUGE WALK IN SHOWER WITH BEAUTIFUL TILE WORK. THE BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET AND WOOD VINYL PLANK IN THE DINING AND LIVING ROOM AREAS. LARGE EATING BAR, UPGRADED LIGHTING AND CABINETS, 2 INCH BLINDS, CEILING FANS, MEDICINE CABINETS IN THE BATHS, LARGE PRIVACY WOOD FENCE YARD WITH COVERED PATIO. THE TEMPORARY IRRIGATION SYSTEM IS NOT COVERED UNDER THE BUILDERS WARRANTY.