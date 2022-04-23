HARD TO FIND NEW BUILDER HOME WITH A 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH FLOOR PLAN. CLOSE TO TAMU, BLINN COLLEGE AND HISTORIC DOWNTOWN BRYAN. The 4th BEDROOM has its own private bath and could be another Master, MIL Suite or Game-room. 10 FOOT CEILINGS, DOUBLE PANE ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS, OPEN CONCEPT WITH Tile KITCHEN BACKS-PLASH WITH GRANITE IN THE KITCHEN AND BATHS, THE MASTER BATH FEATURES A HUGE WALK IN SHOWER WITH BEAUTIFUL TILE WORK. THE BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET AND WOOD VINYL PLANK IN THE DINING AND LIVING ROOM AREAS. LARGE EATING BAR, UPGRADED LIGHTING AND CABINETS, 2 INCH BLINDS, CEILING FANS, MEDICINE CABINETS IN THE BATHS, LARGE PRIVACY WOOD FENCE YARD WITH COVERED PATIO. THE TEMPORARY IRRIGATION SYSTEM IS NOT COVERED UNDER THE BUILDERS WARRANTY.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $264,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s been a whirlwind month for newly hired Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor, but now she’s ready to roll up her sleeves and work.
Sydney Bowles, who was the Gatorade player of the year in Georgia and signed with Lady Bulldogs, has pledged to sign with the Texas A&M wo…
After nine presentations, the College Station school board members moved one step closer to approving a new academic achievement and class ran…
Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.
Veteran newspaper executive Jim Wilson, who served as the publisher of The Eagle from 2007 to 2012, died Friday after a battle with cancer. He…
A 58-year-old has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a College Station woman in 2019, authorities sai…
The Deanville Railroad Depot looks like it did in 1913 after undergoing over $150,000 in restoration efforts and will open to the public on Ap…
Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent U.S. citizen known jailed by a foreign government. Yet the case against her remains shrouded in mystery.
Hearne police have identified the man who was killed in an Easter Sunday shooting as 43-year-old Cleophus Webster.
A federal judge voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transit as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.