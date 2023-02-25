New Year, New Home! Start 2023 in this incredible brand new 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1-car garage! Situated on a 0.229 acre lot, here you'll find a huge back yard with plenty of space to play. Beautifully constructed, this gem offers an open concept layout with spacious living room, 10ft ceilings, designer fixtures, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, stainless appliances, eating bar, and more. Escape to the primary suite with huge walk-in closet and separate vanities in the bath. Additional features include vinyl plank flooring throughout the common areas, oversized laundry room, ample storage, and more. Conveniently located near Bonham Elementary, nearby shopping and restaurants, a quick jaunt to Downtown Bryan, and minutes to Texas A&M University. Ready for March 2023 move-in! This home is sure to please, so schedule your appointment today and make it yours!