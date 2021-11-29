Well kept home with fresh interior and exterior paint. New roof, carpet and floors. Large living room with built ins and cozy fireplace. Granite in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and storage. Master is on the backside of house and offers a quiet retreat. All of the bedrooms are oversized and have great closets. The backyard has an oversized patio and has plenty of room for cookouts and gatherings. Garage is oversized at 528 square feet and has a workbench and built in shelving. This home is on the same grid as St. Joseph Hospital so it never lost power in the last winter storm! Close to shopping, medical facilities and a short distance to Blinn College. Move in ready!!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $259,000
