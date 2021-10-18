 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $259,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $259,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $259,000

Are you looking for a stunning home in an established neighborhood? Look no further! This 4 bed 2 1/2 bath home features a brand new roof and siding (2021) and a oversized backyard. The interior features include raised ceilings in both living areas and a beautiful brick fireplace with a raised hearth for seating. There are 2 staircases that lead to the 4 upstairs bedrooms along with a bonus flex-space that could be a home office, study or nursery. The location offers easy access to HEB grocery, restaurants, and less than a mile from Blinn College Campus. Tour today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert