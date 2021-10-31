4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $252,000

WOW- So much space in this two story home. Enter into the foyer to find a front living room with the stair case leading to the second story. Once upstairs you'll find two bedrooms & a full size bath. Notice the closets & hideaways which are pretty unquiet to see. Once back down as you enter from the living room to the dining area you'll notice the large addition to your right which is your second family room/dean area with a home office/5th bedroom if need be. The kitchen is galley style with a cute little breakfast nook, plenty of counter space & cabinets. Large laundry room off the nook area will lead you into the master bath. Your own little secret path to the kitchen late at night. SHH.. no one will know. This Master Bedroom is large! The 4th bedroom is one of those old traditional rooms where you walk through one to enter another, which allows you to chose the use- a private study-nursey- exercise room- home office- the beauty is you get to chose. Now lets talk about workshops. This property has plenty. There's such a large workshop a joining another you must see it to understand the use of it. Former owner was a carpenter & he added on for his owner personal needs as his business grew. A crafter, handyman dream space for sure! There's also a cedar room which is used currently for storage. The back yard area is private & large. No HOA- City Ordinance only- Home is being Sold As Is- Truly one you must see & let your imagination make this your own!