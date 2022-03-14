4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $250,000

Conveniently located in the heart of B/CS, this home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an in-house laundry room, a privacy fenced backyard, and a single car garage. Enjoy the open kitchen, living, and dining layout with access to the covered back patio. The beautiful kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and craftsman-style stained cabinets. The backyard offers a place to play, garden, or relax.