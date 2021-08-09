 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $246,900

This charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Allen Forest subdivision that boast high ceiling in livingroom and main bedroom, that sits on a corner lot. This spacious home is close to shopping, hospitials and near Blinn campus.

