4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $240,000

Well maintained and updated home in The Oaks subdivision! The owner did so many updates to this home in 2020: A new roof, new porch, updated kitchen appliances, fresh interior and exterior paint, led light fixtures, nest thermostat (power bill runs approx $260 in July/August) and a Wyze camera doorbell. In addition, they added a wall to create an office space with beautiful French doors! And, there's still more...new flooring throughout the whole house, updated landscaping, and added a french drain to the backyard! WOW!!! Home is vacant and ready for you to call home! You will love the close proximity and convenient location to all that Bryan and College Station have to offer.