Well maintained and updated home in The Oaks subdivision! The owner did so many updates to this home in 2020: A new roof, new porch, updated kitchen appliances, fresh interior and exterior paint, led light fixtures, nest thermostat (power bill runs approx $260 in July/August) and a Wyze camera doorbell. In addition, they added a wall to create an office space with beautiful French doors! And, there's still more...new flooring throughout the whole house, updated landscaping, and added a french drain to the backyard! WOW!!! Home is vacant and ready for you to call home! You will love the close proximity and convenient location to all that Bryan and College Station have to offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $240,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Texas A&M students are suing the fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon and fraternity members after alleging they suffered severe skin burns …
A consultant’s report released by Texas A&M University on Monday recommends reorganizing the university’s Office of the Provost and Studen…
Four Caldwell High School students were arrested last week on felony charges of indecency with a child by exposure stemming from an incident t…
Artists are not eligible for induction to the Rock Hall of Fame until 25 years after release of their first recording. Lively debates break out every year over omissions. See who got the honor for this year.
A Texas A&M associate professor of large animal surgery was recently indicted on a cruelty to livestock charge.
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair will retire after the 2021-22 season, officially making the announcement in a school release…
One person was detained late Sunday after an hourslong standoff at a College Station apartment complex.
Brazos County health officials reported four COVID-related deaths and 17 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.
- Updated
Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president. It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.
Former Texas A&M pitchers A.J. Minter and Brooks Raley will be making their first World Series appearances. Atlanta's Minter has not allow…