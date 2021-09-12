Very spacious four bedroom and three bathroom home with two-car garage close to St. Joseph Hospital, Blinn College, and other amenities! This house features large master bedroom with built-in cabinets and storage space. Front bedroom also has a private bathroom. Large living room area with additional den and sun room. New roof in August 2021 and replaced furnace, evaporator coil, secondary pin, installed float switches, and condenser & pad in December 2018. Two-car garage with automatic garage doors, built-in cabinets, and additional space for a refrigerator. It has covered patio at the front yard and spacious backyard. This home is in the Conservation District which does not allow for more than two unrelated people to live in it. Buyer needs to confirm with the school information. We have a lease until July 2022!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $239,000
