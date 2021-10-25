OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, October 23rd 11am-2pm! Country setting with easy access to town! This beautiful, brick home situated on .41 acres is a remodeled DREAM! The property boasts timeless updates to the bathrooms and kitchen from new plumbing and electrical fixtures to new toilets, new dishwasher, new gas range and new paint. The living room offers a corner fireplace and eat-in bar/pass-through window into kitchen achieving an open yet defined floor plan. A separate dining room is located off the kitchen and living room. Four large bedrooms, a remodeled hall bath and a spacious master suite complete the home. Overlook the large back yard from the spacious wooden deck - great for entertaining, grilling and relaxing. The property is perimeter fenced and includes the large blue portable building for added storage! Enjoy great privacy from the woods located immediately beyond the backyard. And if that is not enough, you will certainly enjoy the NEW seamless metal roof! Too many upgrades to list but for starters - new HVAC, water heater, updated plumbing, electrical upgrades, new paint throughout, solar screens, new LED lighting throughout, new ceiling fans, video monitoring system and more! Looking for a property with flexibility? Property is zoned commercial district (C-3). Don’t miss this well-appointed gem, it won’t last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $237,500
