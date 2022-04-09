Come home to your piece of the quiet life - located minutes from Lake Bryan and easy to come and go. One acre groomed grassy lot with large trees and rock circle drive welcomes you to the like new 2016 Clayton manufactured home. One owner and extremely well cared for, this home offers four bedrooms and two baths with an impressive layout! Walk into your living room with corner stone accented fireplace and TV mounted for you. Open concept easy living with huge island kitchen and full size dining room. Stainless appliances include range, microwave and refrigerator. Stately wood cabinets offer loads of storage with window over the kitchen sink! Past the dining room you will find three additional bedrooms and a huge laundry room with washer and dryer included. Don't miss this rare opportunity for a move-in ready home that feels like you're in the country when your just a short distance to everything!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $235,000
