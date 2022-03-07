4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $230,000

Hard to find a builders 4 bedrooms/ 3 full bathrooms floor plan home for 230k! Rectangular lot close to Texas A&M RELLIS Campus and historic downtown Bryan shopping. The 4th bedroom has its own private bath and could be another Master, MIL Suite or Game-room. 9’ ceilings with pop ups in the master bedroom and vaulted ceiling’s in the second Master. Loe E double panes energy efficient windows with an open floor plan with granite countertops and tile backsplash. Stain grade cabinets throughout with granite. The master bathroom has a large walk-in shower with decorative ceramic tile and his and hers vanities the dining and living room and wet areas. 2” faux wood blinds, a 6’ wooden privacy fence will round out the upgrades in this awesome home. ****Photos of the finished house are from a similar build from the builder of this plan.