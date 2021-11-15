 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $229,900

When you step into the foyer of this 4 bedrooms, 2 baths you will find that this home is well cared for and is in immaculate condition. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and a large pantry. There's dual vanity in the master bathroom. You will enjoy sitting under a covered back patio. This home includes a 2 car attached garage and is surrounded by a large chain link fence. There is a easy walk to Haswell Park.

