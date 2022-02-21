 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $225,000

Charming four-bedroom, two-bathroom home located on a quiet cul-de-sac, only fifteen minutes from the Texas A&M campus. A large lot and freshly painted brick exterior truly make this home stand out. Coming through the front door, you are greeted with an open living area that flows into a beautifully updated kitchen and dining area! Cozy bedrooms and private baths add to the charming essence of this home! Call for your tour today!

