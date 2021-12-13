This well-maintained home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage is brimming with updates and move-in ready! Located on a corner lot one block from Henderson Harbor Swimming Pool & Sports Park and near the amenities and events of downtown Bryan, this home boasts new vinyl plank flooring and carpet throughout, new roof, and smart home features. The open concept plan features a spacious living room open to the oversized dining area and dazzling kitchen with granite countertops, pantry, and gas range. The primary bedroom offers an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet while three guest bedrooms at the front of the home provide plenty of space for all! A large, shaded backyard, expansive covered patio, storage building, and separately fenced side yard create space for everything and everyone!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $222,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt, who was lured away from Oklahoma four years ago by head football coach Jimbo Fish…
WACO — As the second-ranked College Station football team raised the Class 5A Division I state semifinal trophy in the air, the Cougar seniors…
A 41-year-old Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of assaulting another man outside a Bryan store.
Watch now as Franklin coach Mark Fannin and players Malcolm Murphy and Bryson Washington discuss the Lions state semifinal win over Waskom.
On Oct. 3, Shane Lechler offered words of faith and encouragement in a Facebook post: “If you do not know Jesus, message me, because you need …
Mansfield Summit head football coach Channon Hall has the Jaguars back in the state semifinals for a second straight season and hoping to make…
The Bryan Police Department is investigating two threats directed toward Bryan High School and Rudder High School that have been circulating v…
Former Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum credits faith with helping him complete cancer treatment
The competitive nature that made retired Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum a Hall of Famer helped him fight cancer.
A message posted on social media threatened potential violence at Davila Middle School in Bryan, the school's principal said in an automated p…
Brazos County health officials reported two virus-related deaths and 26 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Friday.