4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $222,000

This well-maintained home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage is brimming with updates and move-in ready! Located on a corner lot one block from Henderson Harbor Swimming Pool & Sports Park and near the amenities and events of downtown Bryan, this home boasts new vinyl plank flooring and carpet throughout, new roof, and smart home features. The open concept plan features a spacious living room open to the oversized dining area and dazzling kitchen with granite countertops, pantry, and gas range. The primary bedroom offers an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet while three guest bedrooms at the front of the home provide plenty of space for all! A large, shaded backyard, expansive covered patio, storage building, and separately fenced side yard create space for everything and everyone!

