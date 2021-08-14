Awesome new home build featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms! Large rectangular lot close to HWY 21 and Coulter airfield as well as historic downtown Bryan and Blinn College. Easy access to HWY 6 allows for a short drive to Texas A&M. Beautiful master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and a master bathroom with his and her vanities, a large walk-in shower and decorative ceramic tile flooring. The 4th bedroom has a private bath and pop-up ceilings; could be used as a 2nd Master, MIL Suite or game room. This open floor plan features tile throughout, with paint grade cabinets, granite and tile backsplash. Also includes Loe E double pane energy efficient windows. Other upgrades include 2” faux wood blinds, and a 6’ wooden privacy fence with a large yard for plenty of room for entertaining. ***Seller to contribute 5,000 to buyers closing cost. Contact agent for details. Floor plan is the same as the house next door and some of the photos reflect the coming soon selections.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $220,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
After claiming two Olympic gold medals with Team USA in the 800-meter dash and the 4x400 relay, Aggie Athing Mu returned to College Station fr…
Two more Brazos County residents have died from COVID-19 infections, health officials reported Tuesday.
Bryan, College Station school districts will keep masks optional, continue using Schoology and COVID dashboards
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Brazos County, both Bryan and College Station school districts plan to keep masks optional for students …
Many read the letter to the editor printed in The Eagle July 29 titled “Please get vaccinated,” written by my friend and colleague Dr. Mark Brauer.
Since I’m spending this week vacationing with my family in Newport Beach, I thought I’d talk to my son Cameron and let him do a little ranting.
Brazos County health officials reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday, with the number of active cases in the coun…
Brazos County health officials reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.
Former Brazos County Sheriff Ronnie Miller died on Saturday. He was 75.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath tours Charlotte Sharp Children's Center, hoping to replicate success
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath toured the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center in College Station on Monday, taking in the training and…
Texas A&M sophomore defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson was arrested Friday on drug charges, including a second-degree felony count of pos…