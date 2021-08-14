4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $220,000

Awesome new home build featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms! Large rectangular lot close to HWY 21 and Coulter airfield as well as historic downtown Bryan and Blinn College. Easy access to HWY 6 allows for a short drive to Texas A&M. Beautiful master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and a master bathroom with his and her vanities, a large walk-in shower and decorative ceramic tile flooring. The 4th bedroom has a private bath and pop-up ceilings; could be used as a 2nd Master, MIL Suite or game room. This open floor plan features tile throughout, with paint grade cabinets, granite and tile backsplash. Also includes Loe E double pane energy efficient windows. Other upgrades include 2” faux wood blinds, and a 6’ wooden privacy fence with a large yard for plenty of room for entertaining. ***Seller to contribute 5,000 to buyers closing cost. Contact agent for details. Floor plan is the same as the house next door and some of the photos reflect the coming soon selections.