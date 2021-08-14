4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $220,000

Awesome new home build featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms! Large rectangular lot close to HWY 21 and Coulter airfield as well as historic downtown Bryan and Blinn College. Easy access to HWY 6 allows for a short drive to Texas A&M. Beautiful master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and a master bathroom with his and her vanities, a large walk-in shower and decorative ceramic tile flooring. The 4th bedroom has a private bath and pop-up ceilings; could be used as a 2nd Master, MIL Suite or game room. This open floor plan features tile throughout, with paint grade cabinets, granite and tile backsplash. Also includes Loe E double pane energy efficient windows. Other upgrades include 2” faux wood blinds, and a 6’ wooden privacy fence with a large yard for plenty of room for entertaining. ***Seller to contribute 5,000 to buyers closing cost. Contact agent for details.