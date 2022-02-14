 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $220,000

Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features high ceilings in the living room with a brick, gas fireplace, wood built-ins, a sound system, and a wet bar. The kitchen-dining combo is complete with a breakfast bar, island, and a large adjoining dining space. With a separate entrance, the fourth bedroom could be used as a study or as a private guest suite. The split floorplan creates a private space for the large master bedroom, which is complete with a walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, and a private entrance to the backyard patio.

