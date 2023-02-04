Come see this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom like-new home on a large corner lot in Austin's Colony. This home features a pristine open floor plan with a fireplace in the living room, luxury vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops throughout the home, and an oversized laundry room with a sink and access to the master bedroom walk in closet! Outside you will find a long driveway with enough room for 4 cars, a large covered back porch, and a fenced in backyard. The home includes the stainless refrigerator in the kitchen and the lawn maintenance and pest control are services provided by the owner. Available now so come see it today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Law enforcement authorities announced Saturday that 16-year-old Charlie Giebas, a white female who had gone missing Thursday morning, was found.
College Station police said a dead body was found in a creek at Wolf Pen Creek Park on Friday morning.
In an era when the Methodist Church has seen a divisive split over the topic of human sexuality, a new church has emerged in Bryan that was th…
Texas A&M wide receiver and punt returner Ainias Smith is returning for a fifth season, according to Smith’s father, Maurice Smith.
Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford hit a tape-measure home run in a meet-and-greet function with fans Saturday at Davis Diamond.