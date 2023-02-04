Come see this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom like-new home on a large corner lot in Austin's Colony. This home features a pristine open floor plan with a fireplace in the living room, luxury vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops throughout the home, and an oversized laundry room with a sink and access to the master bedroom walk in closet! Outside you will find a long driveway with enough room for 4 cars, a large covered back porch, and a fenced in backyard. The home includes the stainless refrigerator in the kitchen and the lawn maintenance and pest control are services provided by the owner. Available now so come see it today!