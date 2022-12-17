 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,550

  • Updated
FALL 2023 PRELEASE!! Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath, 3-story townhome with a 2 car garage located right down from Northgate and TAMU! (4th bedroom is technically a study) Be near campus this year in these beautiful townhomes with open living, kitchen and dining area with designer finishes throughout. These homes offer granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, and some with their own private balcony. Washer and dryer are included.

