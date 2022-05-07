4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,500

AVAILABLE FOR LEASE NOW! Beautiful home by RNL Homes featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 full size baths, a two car garage, an upstairs balcony overlooking greenery and a large covered patio. Open concept floor plan with 10' ceilings in main areas and 9' ceilings in bedrooms, bathrooms and closets. Spacious family room with large windows. Breakfast area open to family area and kitchen. Large covered patio with TV connection. Kitchen with large island and walk-in pantry with built in shelves. Custom cabinetry with double trash-can cabinet, stainless steel appliances and granite/quartz countertops with stainless steel undermount sink are also featured in the kitchen. Large utility room with storage and folding space and a drop zone located at the entrance from the garage as well as two linen closets in the home. Lounge on the covered patio while watching the game (TV connections installed). Refrigerator, washer and dryer included!