Exquisite 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Pleasant Hill. This one offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with super size tile shower, linen closet, and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Be one of the first to live in this one. It is conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M's RELLIS Campus. There is vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home could save money on your electric and heat. Schedule your showing today and make it yours!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been heard from since Friday, had his vehicle located in an Austin parking lot Thursday…
Dear Prince Harry:
The Texas A&M football team looks to add to its 2023 recruiting class in the Early Signing Period this week with high school prospects and…
Watch now as College Station coach Stoney Pryor and players Zach Dang and Jaxon Edwards discuss the Cougars' loss to Aledo in 5A-I title game.
It was an emotional day for Marquise Collins.
A "Cousin Eddie" display from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor might want to ask the Aggie Dance Team on Sunday if any of its members played high school b…
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly 'left suicide note', Rihanna shares TikTok of baby boy, and more celeb news
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly left a suicide note that referenced "challenges he's faced in the past".
ARLINGTON — When the Franklin Lions posed for the team photo with their latest state trophy, someone yelled out, “Hold up two!”
On her final day after 28 years at Texas A&M University, most recently as associate vice president for student affairs, Anne Reber reflect…