4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,400

Exquisite 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Pleasant Hill. This one offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with super size tile shower, linen closet, and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Be one of the first to live in this one. It is conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M's RELLIS Campus. There is vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home could save money on your electric and heat. Schedule your showing today and make it yours!