4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,390

This gorgeous Craftsman Style home by RNL Homes at Greenbrier offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a spacious family room and a large covered back porch with a TV outlet. The kitchen features a large island, walk in pantry with built in shelves. The master bath features a walk in shower and a bath tub. High ceilings, upgraded trim packet, tile flooring throughout except carpet in all bedrooms. This high performance home includes R13 Batts insulation in exterior walls, R38 Blown in ceiling, Trane 16 SEER AC unit, LowE Windows, & many more! The HERS score in this home is 65 which translates into energy savings,