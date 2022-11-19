4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,350

Be the first to live in this brand new home 2 story 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home with primary bedroom downstairs which includes a large closet and insuite tub/shower combo. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs and a game room. The kitchen offers granite countertops tile backsplash and upgrade 42" cabinets for extra storage and a eatin breakfast area. There is a yard has full spinkler system and a fully fenced in back yard. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, game room and living area. Ready for Mid December move-in!