 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,350

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,350

Be the first to live in this brand new home 2 story 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home with primary bedroom downstairs which includes a large closet and insuite tub/shower combo. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs and a game room. The kitchen offers granite countertops tile backsplash and upgrade 42" cabinets for extra storage and a eatin breakfast area. There is a yard has full spinkler system and a fully fenced in back yard. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, game room and living area. Ready for Mid December move-in!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert