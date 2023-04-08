AVAILABLE NOW! Must See 4 bedrooms and 2 baths home in Rudder Pointe. Home features include a RING doorbell, digitally programmable NEST thermostat, smart locks with programmable keypad codes, and LED lighting throughout the home. Additional upgrades will be found in the chef’s kitchen; which features granite type countertops, designer subway tile backsplash, a coffee bar, soft-close drawers, and a stainless steel appliance package. This community includes walking trails, a neighborhood park, and a playground.