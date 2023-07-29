Discover your peaceful oasis in this charming 4/2 home nestled in Yaupon Trails! Offering a serene retreat not too far from the hustle and bustle of Bryan/College Station, this property is ideal for those seeking tranquility without compromising convenience. The open and inviting floor plan welcomes you with ample natural light, while the modern kitchen is equipped with all the essentials for culinary adventures and entertaining. The primary suite provides a private oasis, featuring a luxurious en-suite bathroom with a generously sized walk-in closet and a sumptuous soaking tub. Three additional well-appointed bedrooms offer flexibility for a home office, guest retreat and more! Only a few minutes to Texas A&M, great shopping, hospitals, and fantastic local restaurants!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,300
- Updated
