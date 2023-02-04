AVAILABLE NOW! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Rudder Pointe! Walk into a grand foyer with natural light that draws you into the family room, dining room, and upgraded kitchen. The kitchen features soft close 42 in. cabinets, a large pantry, modern backsplash, and stainless-steel appliances, a perfect place for entertaining. The floor plan features three bedrooms off of the main hallway with a shared bathroom. The master is secluded with an en suite and a walk-in closet. All four bedrooms have ceiling fans, large closets, and lots of natural light. Keep your home feeling comfortable and cozy no matter the season with the smart home's features including a SMART thermostat, Ring doorbell, SMART locks and lights.