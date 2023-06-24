**AVAILABLE for immediate lease!** Live right NEXT to campus in this beautiful 3-story, brick townhome with a 2 car attached garage. Located in the heart of the desirable Northgate area and just minutes away from Texas A&M University, this modern townhome features 4 bedrooms (4th bedroom is technically a study) and 3 bathrooms with an open concept living, dining, and kitchen on the second floor. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a walk-in pantry. With wood-look tile throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, lots of natural light and spacious rooms, this townhome is clean, bright and open. The townhome includes a refrigerator and washer/dryer. The location can't be beat - a few blocks to entertainment and fun in Northgate and 1 block to the TAMU bus stop. Contact us today to schedule your personal tour!