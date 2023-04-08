This beautiful home located in the Edgewater Neighborhood is located in a cul-de-sac. Ideal location close to Blinn, Texas A&M, RELLIS shopping and dining and ONE OF THE LARGER HOMES IN EDGEWATER! This floor plan has everything you are looking for! Bonus/playroom upstairs, private study nook, formal dining area and an open kitchen make cooking and entertaining enjoyable and guest friendly. The living room boasts a two-story ceiling emphasizing the open feeling. The owner's suite is downstairs and features a large walk-in closet, double vanities, separate shower and a garden tub. Three Bedrooms upstairs with two full baths. Outside you will find a huge patio- Nice size backyard backing to 14.25 acres of greenspace owned by the HOA - which means NO BACK Neighbors! Additional amenities include luxury vinyl tile downstairs, washer/dryer and refrigerator, two-inch faux wood blinds and a staircase with iron railing.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,200
Related to this story
Most Popular
Draggieland event to go on Thursday
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.
Texas A&M will conduct a Silver Taps ceremony at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to honor three Aggies who recently died.
One person died in a single-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station on Wednesday, police said.
A graphic novel set in in College Station about a reporter from a fictional newspaper who goes undercover at a furry convention to track down …