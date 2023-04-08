This beautiful home located in the Edgewater Neighborhood is located in a cul-de-sac. Ideal location close to Blinn, Texas A&M, RELLIS shopping and dining and ONE OF THE LARGER HOMES IN EDGEWATER! This floor plan has everything you are looking for! Bonus/playroom upstairs, private study nook, formal dining area and an open kitchen make cooking and entertaining enjoyable and guest friendly. The living room boasts a two-story ceiling emphasizing the open feeling. The owner's suite is downstairs and features a large walk-in closet, double vanities, separate shower and a garden tub. Three Bedrooms upstairs with two full baths. Outside you will find a huge patio- Nice size backyard backing to 14.25 acres of greenspace owned by the HOA - which means NO BACK Neighbors! Additional amenities include luxury vinyl tile downstairs, washer/dryer and refrigerator, two-inch faux wood blinds and a staircase with iron railing.