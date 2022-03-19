 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,200

Fantastic modern 4 bed / 3 bath townhome! Granite countertops throughout, spacious rooms, and lots of natural light, this property is just what you have been looking for! Close proximity to Texas A&M, Northgate district, and multiple dining options, don't miss out on this AMAZING deal.

