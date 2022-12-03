4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,100

Neatly maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home on a nice sized corner lot in desirable Siena neighborhood with award winning schools. Home features large open 2 way split concept. Primary bedroom is in the rear with 3 bedrooms grouped in the front, split on either side of the foyer. One of the bedrooms features the same vinyl flooring found throughout the living space, providing a perfect flex option for an office/game room/ or 4th bedroom. The open kitchen includes granite, fridge, dishwasher, and large island overlooking the large family room with corner fireplace. Primary suite has raised ceilings, large tub to soak in after a long day and oversized tile shower, dual sinks, and walk-in closet. The large corner lot provides plenty of exterior space in the privacy fenced yard. Community features park, walking trails, tennis courts, pavilion area and more! Schedule a tour today!