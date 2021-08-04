4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,100,000

Breath-taking one of a kind custom home on 114 acres. Indulge in the country life with the pond, deer and creek right off the porch while you cook in the outdoor kitchen. No detail was left undone when it comes to this home. High ceilings, wide hallways and barn doors complete the country vibe. Massive pantry and laundry room provide all the additional space that is always forgotten about. Game room, Bonus room and a safe room make this home completely unique. The property also boasts an additional barndo with 2 beds 1 bath and living space and hay barn. Come see the most unique country living in Brazos county.