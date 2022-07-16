 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,000

  • Updated
Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath home close to A&M Rellis campus and downtown Bryan! Spacious open floor plan with breakfast area and living room that flow together seamlessly. The luxurious kitchen features stainless appliances, granite countertops and subway backsplash. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout. Spacious master bedroom & ensuite bath a HUGE walk-in shower. Large backyard with extended privacy fence, upgraded engineered slab, 10 foot ceilings, double pane energy efficient windows are just a few features. Located near Shopping, Traditions Golf Course, A&M Health Science Center, and TAMU Main & Riverside campuses. This home will not last long so call today to schedule a showing!

