AVAILABLE NOW! This brand-new home features the desirable Brookview Plan, designed with an open concept that seamlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas. The kitchen is a standout feature of this home, showcasing beautiful cabinets and granite countertops that add a touch of elegance to the space. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, including a range with a microwave hood and a dishwasher, making meal preparation and clean-up a breeze. The primary suite in this home is a private retreat, complete with a well-appointed bathroom. The primary bathroom features dual vanity sinks, providing plenty of space for getting ready, and a walk-in closet that offers ample storage for your belongings. In addition to the primary suite, there are two more bedrooms in this home, providing plenty of space for family members or guests. These bedrooms share a full secondary bathroom, which is thoughtfully designed and includes modern fixtures.