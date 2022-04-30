4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,000

Country living at its best! Incredible 4 bedroom – 4 bathroom duplex with spacious living area, granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms with stainless appliances, along with an extra-large fenced backyard are just a few amazing amenities at Silver Horse Ranch! Horse full and self-care is available in area. 15 minutes from A&M and Blinn. Unit comes with a washer/dryer and refrigerator – 55” screen TV as well!! Don’t miss this one. Lawn Care included. Pictures are of a similar unit.