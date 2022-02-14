 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $199,900

Charming home in an established Bryan neighborhood. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is minutes from TAMU, shopping & restaurants. Features include some of the original hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, 2 dining areas, a large living room and huge yard with mature shade trees. Fresh paint and natural light throughout!

