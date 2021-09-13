4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $199,900

TWO lots to build on! Whether you are an investor or looking to owner occupy this large corner lot gives an opportunity for multiple access points helpful if building one or two houses. Located in one of Bryan's most charming established neighborhoods. The large, mature shade trees provide the perfect setting for your next build! Less than 1.7 miles to Texas A&M University, one block to the TAMU bus stop, a short walk from the new Midtown Development, 1-2 minutes to HEB, Wal-Mart, and much more! Currently leased thru July 31, 2021. Property/house being sold "AS IS WHERE IS". Given needed repairs, the best use is teardown/re-build.