 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bryan Texas Utilities
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $185,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $185,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $185,000

What a fantastic investment opportunity in Bryan leased for $1350 through July 2022! Here you'll find 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, comfortably sized living and dining areas, open kitchen with island, and spacious back yard. Recent updates include HVAC, roof, interior & exterior paint, flooring, appliances, granite topped vanities in the bathrooms, and more! Rental includes refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Located just minutes from Historic Downtown Bryan and Highway 6, and a quick jaunt to Texas A&M and Blinn College.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert