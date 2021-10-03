Over NINE acres in Bryan just 20 minutes from downtown, 30 minutes to Texas A&M! 4/2 manufactured home with massive, updated kitchen open to a 30x12 living area and includes an electric range with updated exterior venting hood, two eating bars - one on an ENORMOUS island that also has custom stained glass lighting on the island, sink, and a stainless steel hanging pot rack lighting above. Both a breakfast room and formal dining room, split floorplan, and lots of space to spread out while you plan and build your perfect place. Master updated with MASSIVE walk-in closet, deep built-in linen cupboard, and sitting room. Three more bedrooms on the other end of the home with along with the utility room. While the home is all-electric, the property includes a well AND city water, septic system, and a propane tank (currently not filled) - so lots of utility options! Property is being sold as-is, no repairs.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $164,900
