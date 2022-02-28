4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $162,000

Renovations recently completed Jan-Feb 2022 per owner: 1) Floor upgrade everywhere 2) Painting both internal and external 3) Bathroom upgrade/ refurbishment 4) rewiring of a big portion with brand new panel. 5) Cleaning of the gutters 6)Replacement of some shrubs 7)General maintenance of the whole house. This home features 4 bedrooms, full bath and half bath with carport and large yard. Features include nice size living space, dining/kitchen dining area, functional galley kitchen set up, spacious full bath plus half bath, utility room with freezer space, shady big sized yard with lovely, mature trees, and full brick home. Located in North Bryan this home is just minutes away from shopping, post office, urgent care, health care, schools and historic Down Town Bryan as well as quick access to Hwy 6 bypass. Currently leased on a month to month basis.