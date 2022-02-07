4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $150,000

Welcome to this charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,650sf home in the heart of Bryan! This house is just a couple of short blocks to Downtown Bryan's delicious restaurants, shopping and entertainment venues, easy access to Texas Avenue, Hwy 6, & HWY 21. A new roof was installed a few years ago, new vanity in the hallway bathroom with granite countertop, fresh paint inside and out, new flooring. Schedule your appointment now before it's gone!