Searching for the right place to call home? Stop looking all over town and lease this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. This home feature a open floor concept, Granite counter tops, wood laminate flooring in common areas and carpet in rooms, along with a fenced backyard, covered back patio, and spacious living area. FIRST MONTH RENT WILL BE DISCOUNTED TO $1100 Owner will provide refrigerator but it will not be the one displayed in the pictures. Available for move in on 8/1/2023. Please apply at (application fee is $38 per person over 18): https://apply.link/3MkulXh